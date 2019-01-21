Carroll obit

Mrs. Donella Madison Carroll, age 59, of the Saint Peters Community, Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2019 in Dothan, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Ethel Mae Madison; a sister, Glory Jean Dean; three brothers: Henry Madison, Cleo Madison, Jr. and Robert Earl Madison.

She is survived by her husband, Marcus Carroll; her daughter, Jessica Dawsey; siblings: Gracie Lee Mitchell, Ernest (Peggy) Madison, and Willie Frank (Patricia) Madison, Lester (Johneice), and Don Madison; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, January 25, 2019 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commenced at 11 AM, Saturday, January 26, 2019 in M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida with the Reverend Curtis Pittman, eulogist.

She will be laid to rest in the Antioch Cemetery, St. Peter Community, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.