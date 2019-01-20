Gipson obit

Mr. Jerry Lee Gipson, age 47, of Vernon, Florida, passed away January 18, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born April 2, 1971 in Bartow, Florida, to the late Jimmy Doyle Gipson and Rose Marie Davidson Gipson.

Jerry is survived by two daughters, Samantha Coppedge and husband Caleb of Panama City, FL, and Stephanie Gipson and fiancé, Cody Small, of Tallahassee, FL; one sister, Debra Lewis and husband Lance of Lacey, WA.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, January 21, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leon Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.