VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets and Blountstown Tigers met in a district basketball game in Blountstown Friday night with the Yellow Jackets coming out with a 50-45 victory.

Vernon was led in scoring by Maurice Hargrove with 14 points and Dyvion Bush with 10. Christian Proctor scored 8 points hitting two critical three point baskets in the fourth quarter; Caeden McDonald scored 7 points hitting two crucial free throws late in the fourth quarter; Garrett Coleman and K’wan Powell added 4 points each; and Wayne Potter scored 3 points.

Vernon will travel to Graceville Friday for their next game.

The Vernon Junior Varsity opened the night’s action with a win over the Blountstown Junior Varsity. Vernon’s Lady Jackets were defeated in their game with Blountstown’s Lady Tigers.