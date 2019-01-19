News from Chipola College

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING ANNOUNCED

MARIANNA—Chipola College will celebrate Homecoming the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 2, 2019. The Indians will host the Gulf Coast Commodores on Saturday, Feb. 2, and this year’s theme is “Chipola Stands Strong.”

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center Feb. 2. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game.

Candidates for Mr. Chipola and Homecoming Queen will be introduced at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the Cafeteria. Voting for candidates will take place on Jan. 23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jan. 24, 8 a.m. to noon. Students must be currently enrolled to vote.

Homecoming Court Candidates must: be currently enrolled and degree seeking; be a member of an active club at Chipola; have an overall GPA of 2.5 or higher; be in good standing – consistent with the standards and values of the college. Early-admission students meeting these qualifications are also eligible. Candidates (early admit students taking 12 or more dual enrollment hours on the college campus) will be classified as freshmen regardless of hours completed.

Chipola reserves the right to reject any candidate whose background does not meet the standards and values of the college.

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2308 or 718-2314.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS FEB. 1-2

MARIANNA— Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the 12th Annual Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend Feb. 1-2, 2019. All events are open to the public. Parents and families of current and former players are also invited to attend.

The weekend will include an alumni dinner and auction, a homerun derby, an alumni softball game, live baseball action, and more.

On Friday, Feb. 1, Chipola and Walters State will face-off in a rematch of last year’s National Championship game. First-pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The Alumni Dinner and Auction will follow on Friday at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The 2018 Chipola National Championship Team will be recognized along with former Chipola head coach Ellis Dungan. Guest speaker for the event is alumnus Buck Showalter, former head coach of the Orioles, Yankees, Diamondbacks and Rangers.

Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000. Sponsors earn recognition, eight dinner tickets and four Homerun Derby Field Passes. Other sponsorship opportunities are available by calling 850-718-2332.

A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Feb. 2. The Indians will host Walters State in a 10 a.m. game. Members of Chipola’s 2018 National Championship team will be presented their championship rings in a ceremony following the game. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 2 p.m., followed by an Alumni Softball Game.

For information or to purchase tickets, email Jeremy Carrell at carrellj@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE MEMORIAL TREE PROJECT AND GIVEAWAY

MARIANNA— More than 100 people showed up for a community tree giveaway on Jan. 18, Arbor Day. The event was hosted by the Florida Forest Service and Chipola College Science Club.

Hurricane Michael forever changed the landscape of Chipola College. The 130-acre campus, once known for moss-draped oaks, towering pines and beautiful hickory and gum trees, now has only a few small trees scattered across campus. Chipola officials are offering friends and alumni to re-forest the college through a Memorial Tree Project. Those who would like to help with the project, may make tax-deductible donations in any amount to the Chipola College Foundation. For a gift of $225, donors may purchase a 12-15 foot tree with a plaque in memory, or in honor of, a person or group. Checks may be delivered in person, or mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL, 32446.

Dr. David Hilton, Chipola Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is advising on the tree project along with science professor Dr. Santine Cuccio. Barry Stafford, Senior Jackson County Forester, has directed Chipola Environmental Science students in the planting of native tree seedlings (Tulip poplar, Red bud, and Red Maple) on campus.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or phone 718-2478.

NORTHWEST HELPS CHIPOLA

The Northwest Florida State College Chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) recently donated $1,500 to the Chipola College Chapter of AFC to help with Hurricane Michael Recovery. The donation was made during an AFC Region 1 Membership Development meeting prior to the basketball game between Chipola and Northwest FSC. The Chipola Chapter of AFC performs numerous community service projects throughout the year and awards scholarships. Here, AFC Region 1 Director, Dr. Joc Calloway (right), accepts the donation on behalf of Chipola from Northwest FSC Athletic Director Ramsey Ross. AFC is a professional association representing employees of Florida’s 28 public member institutions of the Florida College System. AFC Region 1 includes: Chipola, Gulf Coast, Northwest, Pensacola and Tallahassee.

CHIPOLA’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST DINNER AND SHOW

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre and the Chipola Take Stock in Children program will host a dinner-and-a-show event Friday, Feb. 22, for the production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The event is to raise funds to support the Take Stock in Children program, which provides mentoring and scholarships to deserving high school students.

For $30, patrons get a show ticket and dinner for the Feb. 22 of the Broadway hit Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Chipola Continuing Education Center, with the show at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts.

There are several options for purchasing the dinner theatre tickets. Take Stock in Children (TSIC) leadership councils in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties will be taking ticket orders for early access reserved tickets for dinner and the show. To contact a county leadership council, phone the Chipola TSIC Office at (850) 718-2428. Payments for these special advance dinner and theatre tickets must be received by the county leadership council by Jan. 28. Beginning Jan. 31, tickets go on sale online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Center for the Arts Box Office. Seating is limited. Deadline to purchase dinner theatre tickets is Feb. 18.

Show tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast go on sale to the public Feb. 7 at the Center for the Arts Box Office. For information Beauty, call 850-718-2420.

Florida’s Take Stock in Children program was established in 1995 and consists of more than 40 programs across the state. The program connects low-income, at-risk, but academically capable, middle and high school students with adult mentors and college success coaches to help them succeed in high school and enroll in postsecondary education. Students in the TSIC program who remain drug-free and maintain good attendance and grades are awarded a college scholarship upon high school graduation. Some 140 students from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties have attended college through the TSIC program.

For information about the TSIC program, visit www.chipola.edu/tsic or call Debra Perdue, Chipola TSIC Coordinator, at (850) 718-2428.

CHIPOLA ATHLETICS UPDATE

Both Chipola basketball teams were victorious on Wednesday night vs. Pensacola State! The #9 Lady Indians defeated the Lady Pirates 67-60 and move to 17-2 on the year. The #10 Indians also defeated Pensacola with a final score of 64-61. They are now 19-2 for the season. Game recaps and interviews are available at www.chipolaathletics.com.

Both teams are back in action Jan. 19 at Gulf Coast State at 2PM and 4PM.

The next home game is Wednesday, January 30, as we host top-ranked Northwest Florida State.

In softball and baseball news, both squads will start their 2019 seasons next week.

CHIPOLA TERM ‘C’ REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring Term ‘C’ classes at Chipola College is Feb. 25 to March 1. Term ‘C’ classes meet March 4 through April 30.

Financial aid is available from the college Financial Aid Office and through a special fund in the Chipola Foundation. Criteria is 2.0 last attempt and cumulative. Scholarship funds would be after others sources (pell or bright futures or other foundation funds have paid. Applications available in Foundation office. Money toward tuition or books.

Term ‘C’ courses include: (ACG 2002) Accounting on the Microcomputer (online); (BUL 4310) Advance Legal Environment of Business (online); (COP 2000) Introduction to Computer Programming; (ENC 1102) English Composition II (online); (ENL 2022) Survey of English Literature II; (GEB 1011) Introduction to Business (online); (GEB 4930) Selected Topics in Business; (MAN 3025) Principles Of Management (online); (MAR 3023) Basic Marketing Concepts (online); (RED 3311) Teaching Reading Intermediate Grades (online); (RED 3360) Teaching Reading Middle/Secondary Schools (online); (RED4519) Diagnostic/Instructional Interventions in Reading; (SLS 1101) Orientation (online); and (SLS 2264) SGA Leadership Development IV.

Chipola’s open-door policy guarantees acceptance to any student with a standard high school diploma or its equivalent. Prospective students should complete a college application which is available in the Office of Admissions, or online at www.chipola.edu. Students also must provide an official high school and college transcript. Students should visit an academic advisor in the Student Services building to register.

For information about enrolling at Chipola, call the Admission and Records office at 850-718-2311, or visit www.chipola.edu.