CHS basketball

Chipley hosted Northview in basketball on Friday.

In the girls game, Chipley’s Lady Tigers won 51-23. Scoring for Chipley were: H. Thurman 4, A. Martinez 2, J. Walters 2, M. Killings 20, C. Brown 7, S. Thomason 2, A. Jackson 10, K. Watson 4. Scoring for Northview were: N. Brown 3, K. Gafford 12, H. Knowles 8.

In the boys game, Chipley won 65-37. Scoring for Chipley were: Chase Aycock 4, Tyrell Blackmon 10, Trey Kennedy 1, Zac Wilson 3, Andrew Lawton 4, Isaac Berry 12, Jackson Swearingin 5, Jordon Boston 6, Austin Berry 8, Kolton Cox 10, Tanner Patterson 2. Scoring for Northview were: J. Fayard 4, J. Johnson 13, B. Wilson 7, S. Killam 3, D. Merrih 2, J. Thomas 6, C. Long 2.