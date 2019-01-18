Short obit

Mr. Drew Clinton Short, age 53, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away January 16, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born July 9, 1965 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Drew was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Ray Short.

Drew is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pam Short of Bonifay, FL; his mother, Shirley Wilcox Short of Bonifay, FL; two children, Ty Short and wife Desiree and Tori Short and fiancé William Steverson, both of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Braelyn Short, Cooper Short and Tucker Short; three brothers, Doyle Short and wife Frankie of Bonifay, FL, Dale Short and wife Julie of Bonifay, FL and Darryl Short and wife Debbie of Montgomery, TX; father and mother in-law, Homer and Beth Roach of Albany, GA; one sister-in-law, Kristi Diaz and husband Felipé of Doylestown, PA; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 19, 2019, at New Effort Church with Rev. Brent Jones officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.