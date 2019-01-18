Sasnett obit

Mrs. Geraldine Sellers Sasnett, age 78, of Westville, Florida, passed away January 16, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

She was born August 28, 1940 in Black, Alabama, to the late Joe Lewis Sellers and Oshie Tharp Sellers.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Will Junior Sasnett.

Mrs. Sasnett is survived by one daughter, Elois Bradshaw and husband Anthony of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Larry Sasnett and Kenny Sasnett, both of Westville, FL; one brother, Earl Sellers and wife Agnes of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Mindy Sasnett, Christopher and Emily Bradshaw, Jonathan and Stephanie Bradshaw and Benjamin Bradshaw; four great-grandchildren, Tyrah Thames, Traven Sasnett, Teasha Sasnett and Taelyn Sasnett.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, January 21, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday at Peel Funeral Home.