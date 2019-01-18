Hightower obit

Ellen Lucille Johnson Hightower, 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

Mrs. Hightower was the proud daughter of Mertie and JW Johnson. She was raised on a farm outside of Dothan, Alabama, along with her sister Voncille White, and brothers Henry Johnson and David Johnson. She attended Rehobeth High School and graduated in 1952. She was married to the late John Howell Hightower in 1955. Together, they raised their children in Tallahassee, Florida, before retiring to Bonifay, Florida, in 1999. She was a good friend, a loving wife and a wonderful mom.

Ellen (or Lucille depending on how you knew her) was survived by two children, Casey Hightower of Tallahassee, Florida, and Tim Hightower of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by her grand-daughter, Jennifer Mullis of Leesburg, Georgia, and three great grandchildren: Matthew Geddie of Littleton, Colorado, and Connor Mullis and Holton Mullis of Leesburg, Georgia.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 PM CST Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Peel Funeral Home, 301 East Evans Avenue, Bonifay, Florida 32425. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM CST Saturday in the New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery in New Hope, Washington County, Florida. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.