Villarreal obit

Mary Louise Villarreal, 90, of Marianna, FL, died Monday, January 14, 2019 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabel Davela Muñoz and a native of Dallas, Texas, but she lived most of her life in Marianna. Mary was a homemaker and attended Cypress Baptist Church. She loved her family, enjoyed cooking, reading and loved the Conservative Republican Party.

Mrs. Villarreal was predeceased by her parents; her spouse, Narciso Villarreal; and two brothers, Joe Muñoz and Raul Muñoz.

She is survived by two sons, Leslie Villarreal (Marilyn), of Marianna, and Greg Villarreal (Dena) of Goldsboro, NC; one daughter, Sandra Louise Ross, of Blakely, Georgia; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home.