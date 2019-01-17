Traffic stop leads to meth arrest

A Caryville man has been arrested on multiple drug related charges after operating a motorcycle at high rates of speed in Chipley.

On January 5th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped two motorcycles on Brown Street, after observing several traffic violations. During the stop, deputies noticed the distinct odor of marijuana coming from one of the drivers, identified as 31-year-old Jesse Dixon Hall.

When questioned about the odor, Hall admitted to having marijuana and a hypodermic needle, which he referred to as a “rig”. Further investigation resulted in Hall producing a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine from his pants pocket and a second hypodermic needle from his jacket pocket. Hall advised the deputy he used the needles to inject methamphetamine.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained. Hall was arrested on January 15th and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.