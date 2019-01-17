Lane restrictions on Interstate 10 over Choctawhatchee River Relief Bridge

Traffic on Interstate 10 over the Choctawhatchee River Relief Bridge, one mile west of County Road 279 (Pate Pond Road), in Washington County will encounter east and westbound lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 as crews take pavement samples from the bridge approaches. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.