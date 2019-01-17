KMS second graders make terrariums

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club members braved the cool weather Wednesday, January 16, to finally complete one of their annual youth projects – teaching 2nd graders about terrariums. The event was originally scheduled for October 10th but Hurricane Michael blew away those plans.

Youth Chairman Linda Pigott remarked, “We are determined to fit in all our regular youth projects at Kate Smith Elementary so the children will be able to enter the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair later this month. The kids didn’t seem to mind the cool weather and were interested in learning how terrariums work. Our club provided all the materials and plants and the children did a wonderful job with construction.”

The day was declared a success with 141 second graders returning to their classes with smiles on their faces and terrariums in their arms. Still to come in January, club members will be making dish gardens and live/dried floral designs with other Junior Gardeners at Kate Smith.

Interested in learning more about Chipley Garden Club’s projects? Please call Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.