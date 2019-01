Holmes County High School defeated Graceville in boys basketball on Tuesday, by a final score of 49-46.

Scoring for Holmes County were: E. Reddice 13, A. Potter 4, B. Richards 3, D. Powell 23, B. Richards 6.

Scoring for Graceville were: J. Green 4, C. James 8, X. Sorey 16, C. Miley 14, D. Pollock 4.