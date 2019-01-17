Florida members oppose Democrats’ efforts to use hurricane victims as political pawns

WASHINGTON, DC – Several members of the Florida delegation joined in opposition against Democrats’ blatantly political efforts to combine needed disaster funding with the government shutdown. Congressmen Neal Dunn (FL-2), Matt Gaetz (FL-1), Ted Yoho (FL-3), John Rutherford (FL-4), Michael Waltz (FL-6), Daniel Webster (FL-11), Gus Bilirakis (Fl-12), Ross Spano (FL-15), Vern Buchanan (FL-16), and Francis Rooney (FL-19) issued the following statement on the vote:

“This supplemental disaster funding bill is just another example of House Democrats using disaster victims as political pawns. This bill is not a serious attempt to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Michael or other disasters across the country. If it were, they would have worked with the White House and Republicans in the House and Senate to ensure bipartisan support. Hurricane victims are hurting, and we are committed to ensuring they get the help they need. We also know that the families of many public servants throughout our state and nation are suffering due to the partial government shutdown. Our delegation takes seriously its responsibility of passing meaningful legislation to protect and defend our nation, provide assistance to those hurt by natural disasters, and fully reopen the government to ensure our public servants receive the pay they’ve earned.

“Meaningful legislation will be creating a permanent fix to our broken immigration system and a permanent end to this government shutdown – not a short term political stunt to open the government for a few weeks, while refusing to fund much needed border security. The shutdown could end tomorrow if Democratic leadership were willing to negotiate with the President and support common sense border security that they’ve supported as recently as 2006 and 2013. We don’t need band-aid solutions; we need an agreement to secure our border, aid hurricane victims, and reopen the government.”