Evans obit

Mr. Rickey Evans, age 56, of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Mr. Evans was born on December 7, 1962 to Henry L. Evans and the late Alice Green Wells in Marianna, Florida.

Rickey served in the United States Army and later moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. Then he moved to Panama City, Florida, and began to drive trucks until his health began to fail. He accepted Christ later in life and became a member of Holy Neck Missionary Baptist Church.

Rickey is survived by his father, Henry L. Evans of Hillside, New Jersey; a sister: Valerie Pelt of Campbellton, Florida; two brothers: Rasean Evans and Shakiem Evans of Hillside, New Jersey; aunts: R. Bell Curry of Graceville, Florida, and Reba Leaks of Farmingdale, New Jersey; uncles: Lewis Balcom, Jr., and Herman Evans both of New Jersey; his devoted cousins/caregivers: Johnny (Debra) Lane and Joan Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, January 18, 2019 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence 2 PM, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Holy Neck Missionary Baptist Church, Marianna, FL.

He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.