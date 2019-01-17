Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest

BONIFAY – A Bonifay woman was arrested Wednesday, January 16, after investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous complaints from citizens regarding suspected illegal drug activity at 2324 FSU Lane.

Investigators arrived at the home and made contact with 45-year-old Tina Pierce. When Pierce was advised of the complaints, she stated did have drug paraphernalia in the home but that no illegal narcotics were present.

A search of the residence was conducted, resulting in the discovery of various items in Pierce’s bedroom, including three small baggies of methamphetamine, a burnt marijuana cigarette, and assorted paraphernalia such as digital scales, and pipes.

Pierce was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia.