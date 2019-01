Chipley High School hosted Sneads in boys basketball on Tuesday. Chipley lost to Sneads by the final score of 40-33.

Scoring for Chipley were: Tyrell Blackmon 6, Zahir Potter 2, Andrew Lawton 2, Isaac Berry 5, Jackson Swearingen 5, Jordon Boston 3, Kolton Cox 10.

Scoring for Sneads were: T. Smith 8, C. McCollough 15, G. Banks 5, W. Wiggins 8, E. Smith 4.