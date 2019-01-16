VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets traveled to Bristol Tuesday night to face the Liberty County Bulldogs. The Jackets used a twenty two point third quarter to take an eight point lead into the fourth quarter and then withstood a fourth quarter surge by the Bulldogs to win by a score of 57-56.

Vernon was led in scoring by Maurice Hargrove who scored 27 points and Dyvion Bush who scored 11 points. Caeden McDonald added 6 points to the Vernon cause; Austin Angerbrandt scored 5 points; K’wan Powell scored 4 points; and Christian Proctor and Wayne Potter added 2 points each.

The Vernon Junior Varsity opened the night with a win against Liberty County’s Junior Varsity.

The second game of the night saw the Lady Yellow Jackets defeating the Lady Bulldogs.

Vernon’s Varsity and Junior Varsity will travel to Blountstown Friday night to face the Blountstown Tigers.