Tree give-away

While national Arbor Day is the last Friday in April, the state of Florida celebrates its Arbor Day on the third Friday in January. It doesn’t matter if you choose to celebrate the state or national Arbor Day, but it is impossible to miss the benefits we get from trees. From a home for swing, fruit, soil conservation, producing oxygen, to wood for a future home there are many reasons to plant a tree.

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Florida Forest Service in Washington County, will be giving away trees on Friday, January 18th beginning at 1:00pm. The event will be held at the Washington County Agriculture Center parking lot located at 1424 Jackson Ave. Chipley, FL, and will continue until the last tree is given away. The following tree species will be available to the public: fringe tree, bald cypress, red maple, eastern redbud, southern red oak, southern magnolia, live oak, and tulip poplar.

For more details on Arbor Day or other forestry related topics in Washington County please contact Thomas Moss at (850) 373-1813 by email at Thomas.Moss@freshfromflorida.com or visit www.FloridaForestService.com.