Mullins obit

Dwana K. Mullins, age 62 of Cottondale, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday morning, January 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 21, 1956 in Panama City, FL, to the late Johnny and Imogene (Wright) Kelly.

Dwana is a lifelong resident of the Jackson County area and was a member of Cottondale First Baptist Church.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death one brother, John Carmel Kelly.

Survivors include, husband, Jeffery Mullins of Cottondale, FL, three sons, Willard Wayne Porter II and wife Alisa and grandchildren Eden and Canaan of Cottondale, FL, Johnathan Wyatt Mullins and fiancée Cheyanne of Cottondale, FL, Shawn Mullins of Tennessee, two sisters, Sherry Daffin of Marianna, FL, Marie Kimbrel and husband Donnie of Altha, FL, four brothers, Jesse Kelly of Cottondale, FL, Allen Kelly and wife Mary of Cottondale, FL, Ronald Whiting Kelly of Altha, FL, Leroy Newton Kelly of Altha, FL, sister in law, Norma Kelly of Chipley, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow with Reverend Jesse Ryan Kelly officiating. Interment will be held at the Kelly Family Cemetery in Cottondale, FL, with Brown Funeral Home directing.

