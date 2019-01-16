Lincoln obit

Jacquelyn M. “Jackie” Lincoln, 51, of Tallahassee, FL, formally of Malone, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at her residence.

Jackie was born April 4, 1967 in Marianna, FL, to Fauline and Patricia Bedsole Mathis. Jackie enjoyed doing crafts, making pottery, and most importantly spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fauline J. Mathis.

Jackie is survived by two sons, Jordan and John Lincoln; mother, Patricia Mathis; sister, Jeanine Pumphrey; nephew, John David Pumphrey; and many more extended family members.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.