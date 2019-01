CHS sports awards

Chipley High School recognized student athletes during a program on Monday night at the Ag Center.

Golf: Head Coach Andy Compton

Boys: Austin Gardener, Ethan Clark, Caleb Wiggins, JC Fears, Jess Taylor, Trevor Hartzog, Sawyer Wilson

Girls: Jenna Gilmore

Volleyball: Head Coach Chelsea Carter; Asst. Coach Kylie Miner

JV volleyball players: Keegan Welch, Kaleyah Watson, Nikiyah Brown, Lara Fleener, Audrey Holley, Keygan Wilson, Meredith Deal, Ansleigh Steele, Ashton Miller, Abby Chomos, Savannah Davis, Amiya Summerwell, Adrianna White, Brenna Shelley

Varsity volleyball players: Madilynne Webb, Morgan Hammock, Anzli Laurel, Hannah Patton, Kaleigh Walters, Olivia Floyd, Samantha Whitaker, Ashton Carter, Sara Padgett, Manager Rome Davis

Senior Captains: Sara Padgett and Ashton Carter

MVP Award: Samantha Whitaker

First Annual Donnie Duce Award of Excellence: Sara Padgett

Cross Country: Head Coach Jacque Wilson

Team Members: Kaitlyn Hildebrand, Trace Weaver, Jonathan Reyes, Bryan Cooper, Ashton Deese

Football: Head Coach Blake Wilson; Asst. Coaches Sacher Dickson, Jesse Carter, Ryan Collins, Allen Ellis, Ty Russ

Offense

RB: Will Taylor, Andrew Lawton

OL: Steven Sanders

Receiver: Zac Wilson

Defense

DB: Will Taylor

DL: Ethan Justice

LB: Zac Wilson

Seniors: Riley Gavaller, Zac Wilson, Austin Berry, Andrew Lawton, Tyrell Blackmon, Grant Smelcer, Jamison Spencer

MVP: Zac Wilson

Academic: Grant Smelcer

FACA District 12, All District Team: Ethan Justice, Steven Sanders, Zac Wilson, Jamison Spencer

FACA District 12, All Senior Team: Jamison Spencer, Andrew Lawton, Zac Wilson

Dinner was provided compliments of Tiger 100, who also presented a $15,000 check for CHS athletics.