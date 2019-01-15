Vickery obit

Travis Kyle Vickery, 45, of Marianna, FL, died Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Travis was born January 24, 1973 in Tampa, FL, to Ellis and Edna Lee Vickery. He worked as an I.T. Technician for many agencies including the State of Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Vickery; daughter, Amber Lynn “Bur” Vickery; parents, Ellis and Edna Lee Vickery; brother, Ellis Hal Vickery; sister, Sandra Vickery; and special friend, Carla McCormick.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, January 18, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Brother Billy Shoupe officiating. Interment will follow in Vickery Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.