Scholarship opportunity deadline approaching

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is providing scholarship opportunities to six high school seniors within its chartered territory including 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle totaling $9,000. The purpose of the AgVocator Scholarship is to encourage young AgVocators to use their talents to create stronger communities in the rural areas where they live. Preference will be given to students who are pursuing a degree in Agriculture, Forestry, Horticulture or Veterinary Medicine. The recipients are selected based on their academic aptitude, vocational promise, personal attributes and leadership qualities.

Two students in each of Farm Credit of Northwest Florida’s territories will receive a scholarship including:

The Eastern region, made up of Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

The Central region, made up of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties

The Western region, made up of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties

Applications are due no later than February 11, 2019 by 5 p.m. CST/ 6 p.m. EST. To receive a copy of the application and to learn more about the guidelines and eligibility, visit www.GoRural.net.