Kimbler obit

Mandy Erin Kimbler, age 32 of Fountain, went to be with Lord on January 10, 2019.

Mandy was born in Orlando, Florida, on March 15, 1986 to David Lloyd and Penny Marie Hargrave. She moved to the Fountain, Florida, area 14 years ago after residing in Bithlo, Florida. She was homemaker and devoted wife of 14 years. She was also a member of White Pond Baptist Church.

Mandy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Lloyd and Nadine Hargrave of Fountain, FL; and maternal grandparents: Allen and Patsy Byrd of Fountain, FL.

She is survived by her parents, David Lloyd and Penny Marie Hargrave of Fountain, Florida; her husband: John Kimbler of Fountain, Florida; two brothers: Wayne (Laise) Gilmore of Lynn Haven, Florida, Jeff Gilmore of Fountain, Florida; two nephews: Chase Gilmore of Panama City Beach, Florida, Zeke Gilmore of Lynn Haven, Florida; three nieces: Brooklyn Gilmore, Addie Gilmore of Lynn Haven, Florida, and Brooklyn Kimbler of Sanford, Florida; numerous cousins, loved ones, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 3P.M., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at White Pond Baptist Church in Alford, Florida with Pastor Mark Fejes officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Mandy’s honor to the Sterrett Group Home, C/O Linda Conroy, P.O. Box 6529, Marianna, Florida 32447.