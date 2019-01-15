Jones obit

Mr. James Revel Jones, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away January 13, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born August 7, 1935 in Dothan, Alabama, to the late Victor Lee Jones and Ruth Bernice Scott Jones.

In addition to his parents, Revel was preceded in death by two wives, Pheny Jones and Earnestine Jones and one brother, Houston Jones.

Revel is survived by three sisters, Margaret Bramton of Bonifay, FL, Sybil Steverson and husband Roy of Bonifay, FL, and Neva Kent and husband Sam of Cottondale, FL; one brother, Royce Jones of Dothan, AL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 17, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.