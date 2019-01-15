Hightower obit

Mr. Millard Eugene Hightower, age 87, of Marianna, formerly of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 8, 2019 in Marianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Blume and Maggie Lee Johnson Hightower.

He is survived by his sister, Leola Baker of Marianna; his special caregiver and nephew, Eric Wendell Hayes of Marianna; special niece, Lucinda Baker; a great niece, Cliff Reynolds. aka Monica Ming; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, January 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville.

A celebration of life will commence at 11:00 AM in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, with Elder Robert L. Copeland officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery, with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.