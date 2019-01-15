Hendrix obit

Diana Lynn Hendrix, age 60 of Chipley, passed from this life on January 14, 2019.

Diana was born on September 11, 1958 in Chipley to Jack and Joann Hendrix. She worked as a truck driver.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her three sisters: Wanda Henry of Chipley, Carolyn Hendrix of Sunny Hills, and Liz Hendrix of Chipley; and brother, Jack Hendrix.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.