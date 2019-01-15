Ronald Lamar Gay, age 59 of Bonifay, FL, passed from this life on Friday, January 11, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1959 to the late Robert and Betty Flynn (Barbee) Gay.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Joey Gay.

Survivors include two sons, Nick Gay and wife Danielle of Wausau, FL, Ethan Gay of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Summer Daniels of Bonifay, FL, two grandchildren, Dellany Daniels and Easton Gay.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.