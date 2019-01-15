Employees recognized at School Board meeting

Teachers/employees of the Year were recognized Monday night when the Washington County School Board met.

2019 District/Data Center School-related Employee of the Year, Tiffany McKinney

2019 Chipley Bus Garage School-related Employee of the Year, Mark Batson

Other presentations included:

The following consent items were approved.

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Approval to open bank account for receiving and distributing insurance recovery proceeds for the Hurricane Michael event

Approval of revised pages in 2018-2019 Salary Schedule

Approval of Minutes (Dec 3 Workshop & Executive Session; Dec 10 Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting)

Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

Approval of purchases with Raptor Technologies

Approval of the Exceptional Student Education Policies and Procedures (SP&P) for 2018-2019 through 2020-2021

Approval of Roulhac Middle School lease agreement with Pitney Bowes

Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Theatre Department to New York, New York on March 25-28, 2019

Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Band to Troy State Honor Band in Troy, AL on Jan 31-Feb 2, 2019

Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School & Vernon High School Senior Trip to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Hartford, TN on May 14-18, 2019

Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Boys Basketball team to Troy State University for a College game, Troy, AL on January 19, 2019

Approval of Chipola contract for Take Stock in Children (TSIC)

Approval of contract with Debbie Grande for Physical Therapy

Approval of consulting services with Dr. Andre Harrison (AdvancEd)

Approval of contract with Chris Works, Vernon High School assistant coach

Approval of revisions to the Finance/Insurance Clerk’s job description

Approval of out of state travel for VMS Jr. BETA students to the National Jr. BETA Competition in Oklahoma City on June 13-18, 2019

The following personnel items were approved.

DISTRICT

Approval of AVID tutors

Approval of level increase for Amanda Clark, finance/insurance clerk

Approval of upgrade position of Dewayne Geoghagan from Coordinator of Technology to Director of Technology, effective January 15, 2019

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Approval of employment recommendation of Laura Wells financial aid officer, effective January 15, 2019

Approval of level increase for Neomi, secretary-student services, effective January 7, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Lisa Keen, secretary-testing coordinator, effective January 22, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of employee for the after school program

Approval of leave of absence for Courtney O’Brien, teacher, beginning January 9, 2019 through approximate March 6, 2019

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

Approval of tutors for 2019 after school program

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of personnel recommendation of after school tutoring program

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

Approval of leave of absence for Sally Brock, teacher, effective January 9-31, 2019

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

Approval of after school tutoring staff

A special board meeting to rank architectural services was set for Monday, February 4, at 3 p.m.