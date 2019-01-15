Employees recognized at School Board meeting

Teachers/employees of the Year were recognized Monday night when the Washington County School Board met.

2019 District/Data Center School-related Employee of the Year, Tiffany McKinney

2019 Vernon Bus Garage School-related Employee of the Year, Grace L. Roche

2019 Chipley Bus Garage School-related Employee of the Year, Mark Batson

Kate M. Smith Elementary School: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Holly Dietrich; 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Kaylor Collins; 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Karrie A. Ledbetter

Roulhac Middle School: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Jiranda Blount White; 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Evelyn Harmon

Chipley High School: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Jorge Jose’ Bauzo’-Osorio; 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Chelsea Carter; 2019-School-related Employee of the Year, Monica Roberts-Cunningham

Vernon Elementary School: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Allison Hayes; 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Kayla Booth; 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, April Knight

Vernon Middle School: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Tami Porter Parish; 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Rachel Coleman; 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Tracey N. Harris

Vernon High School: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Sabrina Woods; 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Laurie Kozanecki-Simmons; 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Tracie Herbert

Florida Panhandle Technical College: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Kevin E. Lawrence; 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Charles Proctor; 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Ernie Zorn

Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Martha S. Leslie; 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Carolyn D. Hargrove; 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Kristy Calloway

Other presentations included:

FCTE Awards, Anna Beth Rackley Vernon High School

Tom Bishop Award, presented by Richard Davenport to John Harcus

All State Band, presented by Richard Davenport to Caleb Beckley

The following consent items were approved. 

  • Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
  • Approval to open bank account for receiving and distributing insurance recovery proceeds for the Hurricane Michael event
  • Approval of revised pages in 2018-2019 Salary Schedule
  • Approval of Minutes (Dec 3 Workshop & Executive Session; Dec 10 Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting)
  • Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
  • Approval of purchases with Raptor Technologies
  • Approval of the Exceptional Student Education Policies and Procedures (SP&P) for 2018-2019 through 2020-2021
  • Approval of Roulhac Middle School lease agreement with Pitney Bowes
  • Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Theatre Department to New York, New York on March 25-28, 2019
  • Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Band to Troy State Honor Band in Troy, AL on Jan 31-Feb 2, 2019
  • Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School & Vernon High School Senior Trip to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Hartford, TN on May 14-18, 2019
  • Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Boys Basketball team to Troy State University for a College game, Troy, AL on January 19, 2019
  • Approval of Chipola contract for Take Stock in Children (TSIC)
  • Approval of contract with Debbie Grande for Physical Therapy
  • Approval of consulting services with Dr. Andre Harrison (AdvancEd)
  • Approval of contract with Chris Works, Vernon High School assistant coach
  • Approval of revisions to the Finance/Insurance Clerk’s job description
  • Approval of out of state travel for VMS Jr. BETA students to the National Jr. BETA Competition in Oklahoma City on June 13-18, 2019

The following personnel items were approved.

DISTRICT

  • Approval of AVID tutors
  • Approval of level increase for Amanda Clark, finance/insurance clerk
  • Approval of upgrade position of Dewayne Geoghagan from Coordinator of Technology to Director of Technology, effective January 15, 2019

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

  • Approval of employment recommendation of Laura Wells financial aid officer, effective January 15, 2019
  • Approval of level increase for Neomi, secretary-student services, effective January 7, 2019
  • Approval of employment recommendation of Lisa Keen, secretary-testing coordinator, effective January 22, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Approval of employee for the after school program
  • Approval of leave of absence for Courtney O’Brien, teacher, beginning January 9, 2019 through approximate March 6, 2019

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Approval of tutors for 2019 after school program

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • Approval of personnel recommendation of after school tutoring program

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

  • Approval of leave of absence for Sally Brock, teacher, effective January 9-31, 2019

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Approval of after school tutoring staff

A special board meeting to rank architectural services was set for Monday, February 4, at 3 p.m. 

