Employees recognized at School Board meeting

Teachers/employees of the Year were recognized Monday night when the Washington County School Board met.
2019 District/Data Center School-related Employee of the Year, Tiffany McKinney
2019 Chipley Bus Garage School-related Employee of the Year, Mark Batson
Other presentations included:
The following consent items were approved.
- Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
- Approval to open bank account for receiving and distributing insurance recovery proceeds for the Hurricane Michael event
- Approval of revised pages in 2018-2019 Salary Schedule
- Approval of Minutes (Dec 3 Workshop & Executive Session; Dec 10 Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting)
- Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
- Approval of purchases with Raptor Technologies
- Approval of the Exceptional Student Education Policies and Procedures (SP&P) for 2018-2019 through 2020-2021
- Approval of Roulhac Middle School lease agreement with Pitney Bowes
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Theatre Department to New York, New York on March 25-28, 2019
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Band to Troy State Honor Band in Troy, AL on Jan 31-Feb 2, 2019
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School & Vernon High School Senior Trip to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Hartford, TN on May 14-18, 2019
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Boys Basketball team to Troy State University for a College game, Troy, AL on January 19, 2019
- Approval of Chipola contract for Take Stock in Children (TSIC)
- Approval of contract with Debbie Grande for Physical Therapy
- Approval of consulting services with Dr. Andre Harrison (AdvancEd)
- Approval of contract with Chris Works, Vernon High School assistant coach
- Approval of revisions to the Finance/Insurance Clerk’s job description
- Approval of out of state travel for VMS Jr. BETA students to the National Jr. BETA Competition in Oklahoma City on June 13-18, 2019
The following personnel items were approved.
DISTRICT
- Approval of AVID tutors
- Approval of level increase for Amanda Clark, finance/insurance clerk
- Approval of upgrade position of Dewayne Geoghagan from Coordinator of Technology to Director of Technology, effective January 15, 2019
FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE
- Approval of employment recommendation of Laura Wells financial aid officer, effective January 15, 2019
- Approval of level increase for Neomi, secretary-student services, effective January 7, 2019
- Approval of employment recommendation of Lisa Keen, secretary-testing coordinator, effective January 22, 2019
KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Approval of employee for the after school program
- Approval of leave of absence for Courtney O’Brien, teacher, beginning January 9, 2019 through approximate March 6, 2019
ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Approval of tutors for 2019 after school program
VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Approval of personnel recommendation of after school tutoring program
VERNON HIGH SCHOOL
- Approval of leave of absence for Sally Brock, teacher, effective January 9-31, 2019
VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Approval of after school tutoring staff
A special board meeting to rank architectural services was set for Monday, February 4, at 3 p.m.