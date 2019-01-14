Kelley obit

Matt Kelley, 35, of Marianna, died Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Marianna.

‘Matt’ graduated with honors from Marianna High School in 2002. He went on to receive his Associates degree from Chipola College and received his Bachelors degree from Florida State University. He had a very special bond with his oldest niece, Ava. He loved Florida State football, golf, and his dog, Stella.

Terry Matthew Kelley is survived by his father and mother, Terry and Lynn Kelley; sister, Kasey Kelley Long; nieces, Ava and Dylan Long; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, and by a very special group of friends that he considered brothers.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Chris Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to the American Heart Association and/or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.