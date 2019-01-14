CHS Theatre students to travel to New York City

Few experiences complement the lessons learned in the classroom like travel. It exposes students to new ideas, broadens their perspective, and in the case of live theatre, makes the concepts come ALIVE!

As students across Washington County prepare for a long-awaited Spring Break scheduled for March 25-29, Chipley High School students in Kevin Russell’s theatre performance classes will travel to New York for an in-depth look at a profession in the arts. “I am giving my theatre students an opportunity to go on an educational excursion to New York City to practice the craft of acting and visit some of New York’s most iconic places. I feel this will give them a better understanding of the theatre world as well as give them insight into the acting profession,” states Russell.

The students will attend two Broadway productions, Aladdin & King Kong, as well as engage in a one-to-one talk back with the cast of one of those productions. While in the city, students will stroll the Brooklyn Bridge, enjoy the scenery of Central Park, participate in a masters class with a Broadway artist, and tour the historic New Amsterdam Theatre, known as the crown jewel of New York and former home of the famous Florenz Ziegfeld and his Ziegfeld Follies. The students will also visit the 9/11 memorial and museum to gain a better understanding of the events that took place on that terrible day in American History.

All scheduled activities and free time will be chaperoned by teachers and faculty from Chipley High School as well as a full-time tour director from Educational Travel Adventures. Although the main focus of the trip is educational, there will also be plenty of room for healthy fun and personal exploration.

Russell took his first group of students to New York in 2014 and now takes a group every other year. “This trip has helped to not only foster the love of theatre among my students, but also provides an opportunity of a lifetime for many of my students. The look on their faces as they enter the city for the first time is one of the highlights of my career in education,” stated Russell.

The Chipley High School Theatre Department is currently in rehearsal for their theatre showcase which will take the CHS stage on February 8 & 9. Proceeds from this production will benefit the students attending the New York City trip as well as the CHS Theatre Department spring musical, Bye Bye Birdie.

For more information on the Chipley High School Theatre Department, please email Kevin Russell, Director of Theatre, at kevin.russell@wcsdshools.com or chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com