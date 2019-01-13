Register obit

Mrs. Janice Register, 82, of Graceville went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Mrs. Janice was born in Graceville on October 29, 1936 to the late Isaac and Dixie Parker Crutchfield. A graduate of Graceville High School, Mrs. Janice was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She began playing the piano at an early age and then taught piano for many years. Mrs. Janice was a longtime member of Damascus Baptist Church, where she was not only the pianist but also over the years was a Sunday School teacher, Jr. choir director, G.A.’s director and loved to visit the shut-ins.

A Home-going service will be 11 a.m., Monday, January 14, 2019 at Damascus Baptist Church with Bro’s. Brian Taylor and Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Monday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to the Lottie Moon (Missions) Christmas Offering c/o Damascus Baptist Church, 5083 Hwy. 77, Graceville, FL 32440.

Preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Jimmy Register, two sisters, Nellie Francis Crutchfield, Ruth Lane and one brother, Frank Crutchfield.

Survived by her two childrena: Cynthia Register McQuaig (Michael), Panama City, FL, Richard Register, Marianna, FL; six grandchildren: Jeremy Longshore (Mandy), Crystal Girton (Jordan), Brooke Newell (Kyle), Kelsey Davis (Stephen), Kaitlin Register, Michelle Miller (John); ten great grandchildren: Chloe, Christian, Claire, Caleb, Logan, Steven, Lilly Grace, Savannah, Kinsley, Grey; two sisters: Lucille Perdue, Kyle, TX, Yvonne Davis (Kenneth), Tallahassee, FL; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.