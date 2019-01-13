Mr. Charles William ‘Buddy’ Long, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away January 12, 2019 at his home. He was born July 24, 1935 in Opp, Alabama, to the late William Bervie Long and Sally Jane Harrison Long.

In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by four siblings, Cecil, Randall, Dorothy Nell and Louise.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Pat Long of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Johnny Long and wife Michala of Bonifay, FL and Bert Long and wife Pam of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Ruby Gardner of Bonifay, FL and Peggy Ward and husband Stacy of Bonifay, FL; ten grandchildren, Clint and Kay Long, Jarah and Curtis Lyerly, Cassy and Paige Long, Clayton Ward, Coty Long, Carley Long, Cole Long, Garrett Gardner, Rory Long and Jacee Ward; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Lyerly and Sawyer Claire Ward; three brothers, Huey Long of Bonifay, FL, Gennie Long of Bonifay, FL and Brady Washington and wife Gail of Chipley, FL; two sisters, Ruth Collins and husband Winston of Bonifay, FL and Nadine Hall and husband H.B. of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. David Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday at Peel Funeral Home.