Fred Wilson Hall Jr, 85, of Chipley went to be with Lord on January 12, 2019 at the Washington Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Chipley.

Fred was a lifelong resident of Chipley and a 1951 graduate of Chipley High School. He served two years in the United States Navy and attended Florida State University then went on to retire from the Florida Department of Transportation Design Department after 38 years. Fred loved playing golf and was an avid and devoted Florida State Seminole Fan. He loved all sports and loved to attend Chipley High football and basketball games. He was a devoted husband for 53 years and a loving father and grandfather.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents: Fred Hall Sr and Martha Jerkins Hall of Chipley, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Jenell Hall of Chipley, Florida; 2 daughters, Vicki (Redus) Coggin of Destin, Florida and Joli (Stacey) Hartzog of Chipley, Florida. 4 grandchildren: Tristan (Cheyenne) Hartzog, Trevor Hartzog, Brayden Coggin and Tanith Coggin.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.