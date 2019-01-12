VHS basketball

The Chipley Tigers and the Vernon Yellow Jackets met for the second time this basketball season Friday night at Vernon. The Tigers came into the game seeking to avenge a 6 point loss handed to them by the Yellow Jackets in Chipley on December 17. Vernon entered the game seeking to gain a season sweep over Chipley in basketball, having already done so in football. After four periods of hard fought basketball, the Vernon Yellow Jackets emerged victorious with a 55-53 win. While the Jackets led almost the entire game, their lead never extended beyond 8 points. The final margin was decided when Jackson Swearingen hit a three point basket to cut Vernon’s lead to 2 with .6 seconds remaining on the clock. After a time-out, the Yellow Jackets were able to inbound the basketball as time expired.

Vernon was led in scoring by Maurice Hargrove with 19 points. K’wan Powell added 9 points to the winning Vernon cause while Caeden McDonald and Dyvion Bush added 6 points each. Garrett Coleman and Christian Proctor scored 5 points each; Wayne Potter added 3 points and Austin Angerbrandt added 2 points.

Chipley was led in scoring by Jackson Swearingen with 22 points; Koltin Cox with 11; Zahir Potter with 5; Tyrell Blackmon and Jordon Boston with 4 points each; Andrew Lawton with 3 and Zac Wilson and Isaac Berry with 2 points each.

Chipley will be back in action at home Tuesday night when they host the Sneads Pirates. Vernon will play at Liberty County Tuesday night.