Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction activities.

Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists and pedestrian traffic are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Holmes County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Rehabilitation over Big Reedy Creek Bridge- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 18 as crews place permanent pavement markings.

State Road (S.R) 2 Bridge Rehabilitation over Wrights Creek Bridge- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 18 as crews place permanent pavement markings.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Multilane Improvements from North of Mill Branch Bridge to SR 8 (I-10) in Washington and Holmes Counties- Northbound traffic south of Miller Ferry Road in Washington County will be restricted to one lane and shifted to the southbound lanes for approximately 1/2 mile beginning Friday, Jan. 11. The traffic shift is necessary for crews to perform emergency repairs to the northbound roadway. Traffic in this area will be limited to one lane in each direction. Motorists are reminded the speed is reduced to 45 MPH until repairs are complete. Signs, barrels, and variable message boards are on site to direct traffic in both directions.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.