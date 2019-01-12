SR 79 lane restriction and shift near Millers Ferry Road

Northbound traffic south of Millers Ferry Road (County Road 284) in Washington County will be restricted to one lane and shifted to the southbound lanes for approximately 1/2 mile beginning Friday, Jan. 11. The shift is necessary for crews to perform emergency repairs to the northbound roadway. Traffic in this area will be limited to one lane in each direction. Motorists are reminded the speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH until repairs are complete. Signs, barrels, and variable message boards are on site to direct traffic in both directions.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling in the construction area, watch for equipment and workers entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.