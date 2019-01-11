Finch obit

On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, Ronnie B. Finch, devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away in Tallahassee, Florida, at the age of 71, after a two-year battle with cancer. A lifelong Washington County resident who tirelessly worked to better his community, Ronnie valued his family and his faith above all else, and passed from this life peacefully surrounded by Nancy, his wife of more than 48 years, and daughters Amanda and Samantha.

Ronnie was born on August 2, 1947, in Bonifay Hospital to Brown L. and Orene Finch of Wausau. The tight-knit family included Ronnie’s four siblings: Virginia Walsingham (Roy, d.), Rev. Carlos Finch (Linda, d.), Ruth Creamer (Buddy, d.) and Faye Riley (Howard). Ronnie looked forward to reunions and family gatherings at every opportunity, and he enjoyed spending time with his extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. He joyfully joked that he was related to half the county.

He attended Wausau School and Vernon High School (proud member of the Class of 1965), and married Nancy Sloan on June 21, 1970. Together, they raised their family in the First Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley where they were members. Ronnie’s career of service to the Florida Department of Transportation ended in 1998 with retirement after 30 years, after which he worked as an engineering consultant from 1998-2002. He enjoyed running a second-hand store in his retirement, Ronnie B. Goods, because he loved to meet and greet members of his hometown. A lifelong Northwest Floridian and son of Washington County, Ronnie was proud to serve as County Commissioner from 2000-2008.

No phrase could better describe Ronnie B. Finch than “family man.” He is survived by his wife, Nancy Finch and daughters Amanda Broadfoot (David) and Samantha Strickland (Wes). He was preceded in death by his son, Victor Finch (Heather). He is called “Pop” by six of the most bragged on grandchildren in the world: Billy Broadfoot, Willow Broadfoot, Sloan Strickland, Brando Strickland, Rae Finch and Avery Finch.

A service to celebrate Ronnie Finch’s life will take place on Monday, January 14, at 2 pm at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Chipley. Visitation will be held the hour before the service 1-2 pm. Honored at the service will be the VHS Class of 1965, friends Ronnie valued throughout his life. Pastors of the service are the Rev. John Howell and Rev. Ronnie Hagan. A private interment service will take place at a later time at Victor’s Garden, next to his son Vic’s resting place.

Ronnie B. Finch was a passionate advocate for children, particularly those with special needs. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Making Light Productions, his daughter’s Tallahassee-based 501c3 nonprofit, which supports inclusion of children of all abilities in the performing arts. Donations can be made at RememberingRonnieB.com.

