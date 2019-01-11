Early obit

Mr. John Clinton Earley, age 58, of Cottondale, Florida, passed away January 10, 2019 at his home. He was born February 12, 1960 in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Leroy Earley.

Mr. Earley is survived by his mother, Marion Earley of Bonifay; his girlfriend, Loretta Tidwell of Cottondale; a son, John Earley of IN; three sisters, Robin Paynter of Whiting, NJ, Ginger O’Brien of Bonifay, and Jennifer Twardos of Chipley; three brothers, Thomas Earley of Philadelphia, PA, Bruce Earley of Browns Mills, NJ, and Michael Earley of Inverness; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.