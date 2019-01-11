BCF announces exciting January chapel schedule

There are so many things that make The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville a special place for faculty, staff, students, and alumni, but there is nothing that is closer to the heartbeat of the institution than the weekly chapel services. Chapel services are held in the R.G. Lee Chapel Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday each week beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST. Throughout the month of January, chapel services will highlight the excellent musical talent found in the BCF Music and Worship Division as well as speakers committed to encouraging students and sharing the Good News of the gospel.

The chapel speaker for the first week of class (January 21-23) is always The Baptist College of Florida President Thomas A. Kinchen. Each semester, Kinchen shares his heart welcoming new students and encouraging returning students. BCF students always look forward with excitement as to what their visionary president has to share. Faculty, students, and chapel guests consistently leave with a sense of inspiration and spiritual revival as Kinchen delivers those first three messages each semester.

The following week, January 28-30, three well known and highly respected denominational leaders within Southern Baptist life will be speaking. Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) President Daniel L. Akin will be preaching in chapel on January 28, and hosting a luncheon for students interested in learning more about the seminary. On Tuesday, January 29, BCF Academic Dean Robin Jumper will be leading chapel and on Wednesday, January 30, Theology Division Chair and Missions Professor Rich Elligson will bring the message.

BCF chapel services are open to the public and are known for being “at the very heart of worship.” The monthly chapel schedule is available online at www.baptistcollege.edu where recorded podcasts and videos of chapel services can be viewed. Chapel services are also broadcast live on Facebook and through BCF’s LowPower (LP) Radio Station WFBU 94.7. For more information about chapel services on campus, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 446.