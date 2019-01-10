Richard Andrew Neel, 67, of Sneads went to be with the Lord after a battle with COPD and pneumonia on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Born in Quincy, Florida, Mr. Neel was a long time resident of Jackson County. He proudly served four years in the United States Air Force after which he served 17 years with the United States Postal Service while farming and going to college. He then went on to retire from the Department of Corrections. Mr. Neel was well loved and liked by everyone and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Neel; three children, Anthony W. Neel, Linnie P. Neel, and Andrew C. Neel; two sisters, Patricia Phillips and Wenonah Sorrel and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 am, Friday, January 11, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church in Grand Ridge.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of condolences.