Mr. Earl D Mayo, 85 of Westville, Florida, died on Monday, January 7, 2019, at his home in Westville.

Born Wednesday, February 1, 1933 in Westville, he was the son of the late Hartley Mayo and the late Sarah Sellers Mayo.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Surviving is his wife, Cathy McClain Mayo, sons, Benny Mayo of Westville, and Wayne Mayo of Ponce De Leon, daughters, Sherrie Smircich of Ark. and Katie Cassidy of Westville, step-daughters, Brenda Elkins of Crestview, and Connie Wright of Niceville, seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home located at 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, with the Rev. Paul Davis officiating. Interment will be in Westville Cemetery with military honors with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home.