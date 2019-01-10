Man arrested on felony child endangerment charge following traffic stop

A Caryville man is behind bars after attempting to elude law enforcement with a toddler in the vehicle.

During a patrol of the Caryville area, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy observed a black Honda Ridgeline truck traveling on Lakeview Road in Caryville. As the deputy turned around to get behind the truck, it sped away at a high rate of speed stopping at a residence on Crain Court.

As the deputy made contact with the driver, 28-year-old Kriss Murray, he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search, a plastic bag containing marijuana was located near a child’s car seat, which was located in the back seat. Murray admitted to the deputy that he and the passenger had smoked marijuana just prior to the stop.

Due to the child not being secured in a car seat and the manner of which Murray was driving, he was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of cruelty toward a child that could result in injury, and reckless driving. Murray is also being charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense).

