Cadwallader obit

Mr. Horace Russell Cadwallader, III, 74 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at his home in Bonifay.

Born Thursday, February 17, 1944 in Trenton, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Horace Russell Cadwallader II and the late Elsie Richmond Cadwallader.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Surviving are sons, Russell Cadwallader, IV of Bonifay, and Brian Cadwallader of Philadelphia, PA, daughters, Brenda Wiser, Francine Chambers of Bonifay, and Donna Cannon, sister, Rose Blume, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.