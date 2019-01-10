Brown obit

Deacon Arthur Clyo Brown, Jr. was born on November 15, 1951 to the late Clara and Arthur C. Brown, Sr., in Vernon (Millers Ferry), Florida. On Monday, December 31, 2018 in the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center of Panama City, Florida, Arthur answered the Master’s call and exchanged his earthly life for an eternal one.

Arthur was educated in the public-school system of Washington County. Before his injury he worked several years with the City of Panama City Beach, Florida.

Being raised in a Christian home, he accepted Christ at an early age and strayed away but later returned back to the Lord and joined McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of the Living God where he served faithfully as the Chairman of the Deacon Board under the leadership of Jr. Bishop John O. Brown until his death.

Arthur lived a blessed life even with his challenges. In one of his last conversations, he said “I am still fishing for souls”. He was a man full of wisdom, knowledge, and a jack of all trades with a big heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Jamie Brown; and his sister: Josie Brown-Bell.

He leaves to cherish his memories three (3) loving sisters: Susie Igles, Clara McDonald, all of Vernon, Florida, and Blonde Siples of Ebro, Florida; a brother: Robert Brown, Sr., of Vernon, Florida; a loving significant other/caregiver: Ms. Evelyn Daniels aka “His Boo” of Panama City, Florida; Two (2) aunts: Arlene Butler and Hilda Burns (Josh) of Panama City, Florida; three (3) uncles: Clarence Brown, Willie Junior Brown (Betty), both of Vernon, Florida, and Leonard Brown (Phyllis) of Melbourne, Florida; loyal and loving caregiver until his death: Stevenson Edwards and Sylvia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In his life Arthur assisted in raising three children along with their children as well. He was a wonderful father, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend.

A Celebration of Arthur’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, January 12, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown and Jr. Bishop W.A. Potter, Sr., officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 12 Noon-9 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr prior to services on Saturday.