Float winners announced at City Council meeting

Winners of the Chipley Christmas parade float contest were announced when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night. Heather Lopez from the Tourist Development Council presented the awards. First place went to the Poplar Springs Queens; they received a prize of $100. Chipley Woman’s Club took second place and received $75. Third place went to Henry Cook for a prize of $50.

Other agenda items approved Tuesday night included:

Mongoven Building Strategy – Fuqua & Milton, P.A., Clay Milton – resolution to declare surplus

Professional Services Agreement – Mott MacDonald, LLC. This agreement is for engineering services for the Chipley Wastewater Effluent Disposal. The agreement is for the amount of $1,312,020.00.

Special Event Application – Reis Show dba Lewis and Clark Circus. The Reis Show dba Lewis and Clark Circus would like to hold a circus at Pals Park on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.