The Chipley High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Freeport Tuesday night by a final score of 64-50.

Scoring for Chipley were: Tyrell Blackmon 4, T. Kennedy 1, Zahir Potter 5, Andrew Lawton 3, Isaac Berry 4, Jackson Swearingen 36, Kolton Cox 9, Grant Smelcer 2.

Scoring for Freeport were: H. Bell 19, T. Rudd 2, K. Inns 2, J. Landrith 5, D. Fullwiler 6, W. Latz 3, K. Way 9, E. Glenn 2, A. Farell 2.