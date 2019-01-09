Bridal Expo 2019

The Chipley Woman’s Club is sponsoring the tenth annual “Bridal Expo” on Sunday, March 10, at the Chipley Ag Center on Highway 90 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

Booths will be filled by vendors of all services related to weddings and other social gatherings. There will be event planners, venues, photographers, caterers, florists, linens, decorating accents, hair stylists, makeup artists, nail technicians, jewelers, videographers, DJ’s, musicians, gifts, along with wedding gowns and accessories on display and modeled.

Brides-to-be will meet vendors, sample their products, and explore their services. Caterers will serve samples of their delicious treats to all who attend.

All guests are admitted free and brides will receive door prizes for visiting the booths.

For additional information or to become a vendor, call (850) 260-5896.