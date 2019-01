WESTVILLE – A Westville woman is facing felony drug charges as the result of a January 6 traffic stop.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Misty Lane around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Lawana Mae Smith.

A resulting search led to the discovery of an unlabeled prescription pill bottle that contained methamphetamine.

Smith was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.